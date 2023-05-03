Any attempt to put so-called Nagorno-Karabakh, which does not exist, into text of peace treaty is counterproductive - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 3. We`ve sent them four copies, four new variants of a draft of peace agreement. They return their comments. We've been waiting for more than 40 days for the last comments, which we received just a week ago, just prior to the Washington meeting, because they realize that without that the Washington meeting will be absolutely useless, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“But what we`ve seen in these comments is again territorial claims against Azerbaijan. It was absolutely clear for Armenia, for international players during my numerous communications with the US and EU officials that there should be a two track approach. One is Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization and another communications between Azerbaijan`s authorities and Armenian community in Karabakh. Therefore, any attempt to put so-called Nagorno-Karabakh, which does not exist, into the text of the peace treaty is counterproductive,” the head of state