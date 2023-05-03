Signing of Shusha Declaration - historic event, President Ilham Aliyev says

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 3. The Shusha Declaration, which made Türkiye and Azerbaijan officially allies was signed here in Shusha in several metres from this building. And that was the historical event, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“Though de-facto relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye were relations between allies. And we've demonstrated it, especially during the last 20 years,” the head of state emphasized.