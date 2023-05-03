We always were supportive to plans of our neighbors across the Caspian to use Azerbaijan infrastructure for their exports - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 3. “We always were supportive to the plans of our neighbors across the Caspian to use Azerbaijan infrastructure for their exports,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“By the way for many years, oil from Turkmenistan is being shipped through Azerbaijan, through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. I can tell you that maybe you don't know. But even Russian oil, part of Russian oil, which Russia is producing in the Caspian is being shipped through Azerbaijan to Ceyhan. And as far as I remember, it's about more than 2 million tons per year, something about close to 2.5 million tons per year of Russian oil, which goes to Ceyhan. So, these are all, you know, commercial issues. And I think that we should not look for some geopolitical changes, some political preferences. You know if Russia decides to ship its oil through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan because it's more beneficial, of course, they will do it. So, today we are a transit country for oil from Russia, from Turkmenistan, from Kazakhstan. If the volume of oil grows, we will be only happy. Who would not like to have more transit fees?” the head of state noted.