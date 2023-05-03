Attack on our embassy was a deliberate, organized act of terror in order to kill our diplomats and members of their families - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 3. Attack on our embassy was a deliberate, organized act of terror in order to kill our diplomats and members of their families. Because in that building, not only we have embassy but also apartments and family lives there. And we have security officers in several countries, but only in Iran they were not allowed to carry weapons, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“So, our security officers were with empty hands and the person who broke in he had Kalashnikov, and he started to shoot immediately, immediately killed and wounded two of them and only one brave officer with empty hands disarmed him and pushed him back. But for 40 minutes there was no police, no security officers, nothing. For 40 minutes, he was trying to get back, he was shooting with Kalashnikov, he used the hammer. He came with a hammer, and by the way, he came with Molotov cocktail and he broke the door with a hammer and entered again the building and again the same wounded officer, how to say, disarmed him and pushed him back. Then, he approaches, because we have external camera, internal camera definitely, approaches the police, puts down Kalashnikov, also he was using this Molotov. So, how can that be non-organized?” the head of state emphasized.