Everybody in Iran, all segments of the establishment should finally understand that language of threats and terror will not work with Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 3. Now relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are on the lowest ever level. It is very difficult to predict whether they will remain on that level, whether they will go down or they will go up, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“It is very difficult to predict whether they will remain on that level, whether they will go down or they will go up. It's very difficult to predict. So, we got some communications from Iranian officials, some phone calls and other communications, proposals to normalize relations but definitely, as I said, our demands are absolutely legitimate and justified. If these demands are met, then we can talk about normalization. If not, then not. So, again, it was not our choice. But everybody in Iran, all segments of the establishment should finally understand that the language of threats and terror will not work with Azerbaijan. The soon they understand, the better we can see signs of normalization,” the head of state noted.