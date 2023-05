SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 3. “Now our embassy in Tehran is closed. And that was my decision, because for me the security and lives of our people are more important than what they will think in Iran about that,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.