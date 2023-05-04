Zangazur corridor is important not only for Azerbaijan, and Armenia, but on global scale - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 4. “There's a big potential in Zangazur corridor and already I mentioned that the railroad connection between China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, is started. Zangazur corridor has a big potential to become one of the extension of One belt, One road,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“So, Zangazur corridor is important not only for Azerbaijan, and Armenia, but I think on global scale. Because we expect a growing number of cargoes, growing volume of cargoes,” the head of state noted.