We have excellent relations between China and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 4. “I’d like to say that we have excellent relations between China and Azerbaijan. I met President of China Xi Jinping many times. And during one of our meetings he called me a good friend of China. So I think only this is enough to demonstrate the level of our cooperation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“And of course, we support normalization between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Saudi Arabia for us is brotherly country, country with which we have excellent relations and we want them only progress, stability and development. As I said, they did not establish diplomatic relations with Armenia because of us. And this means a lot. And of course, Iran as a neighbor, of course, we want stability and predictability in Iran,” the head of state emphasized.