Pakistan-Azerbaijan are true friends and brotherly countries - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 4. “Pakistan-Azerbaijan are true friends and brotherly countries,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“We are very grateful to the people and government, and previous governments of Pakistan for continuous support to Azerbaijan. With respect to our territorial integrity and sovereignty - during the times of occupation, during the war - there were very clear statements from high ranking Pakistani leaders- President and Prime Minister, supporting Azerbaijan and after the war,” the head of state noted.