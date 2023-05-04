We will complete construction of the railway from Fuzuli to Armenian border next year - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 4. “As far as we're concerned next year we will complete the construction of the railroad, which was dismantled during the times of occupation and it was sold on the market by Armenians from Fuzuli to Zangilan, almost to Armenian border and 40 something kilometers on the territory of Armenia, if built that will be of course, international project,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“If Armenia would put artificial obstacles in front of that project, they will only lose. Because today we don't have any problems of transporting goods through Georgia, Türkiye, through Georgia and Black sea ports, either through Russia or through Iran, but Armenia doesn't have these physical connections,” the head of state noted.