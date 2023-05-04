Organization of Turkic States can be and should be one of centers of global powers - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 4. With respect to the Organization of Turkic States, Azerbaijan was always very active throughout the whole period of these organizations, though it had different names before. But Azerbaijan always was one of the important country, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“And also change of the name also means not only how to say how it will be called, but it means the substance and we see that there's a big need in all the member countries of the organization to consolidate the efforts because if we do it, if we transform this organization even more into serious international player, I think, everyone will benefit. Because, look, we have big geography. We have in some countries big natural resources, including energy resources, have a strong military capability in some of the countries and if we unite all these efforts, of course, we will see a serious player on a global scale. It can be and I think it should be one of the centers of global powers,” the head of state noted.