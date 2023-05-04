We expect maybe in four years’ time, maybe less from new phase of Shah Deniz additional gas - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 4. “First we expect more gas from Shah Deniz. We expect maybe in four years’ time, maybe less from new phase of Shah Deniz additional gas,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“We expect - already several years we expect - but I hope this year we will get first gas from Absheron, which at the first phase of Absheron will produce 1.5 BCM. And then we will have to decide what will be the second phase and what will be the market whether it will be the domestic market or international market. So, it's just I don't want to bother you with too many details. Of course, so called deep gas from ACG has great potential. And BP and SOCAR are already actively working on that. It's a huge gas condensate field, when I said 300 billion cubic meters this is minimum. Of course big potential in Umid-Babek, which partly is developed by SOCAR itself, but we are ready to work with international companies also. And Karabakh oil fields which also has potential. So this is a source of gas,” the head of state underlined.