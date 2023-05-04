We're doing a lot of other diplomatic steps in order to supply gas as much as we can to European countries - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 4. We're doing a lot of other, how to say, diplomatic steps, in order to supply gas as much as we can to European countries, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“In general with European Union we have energy dialogue, which covers many areas, not only gas, but also renewables and green hydrogen. And so the portfolio is really very impressive. And with respect to concrete figures, we signed a MoU to double our supply by 2027. And that will be around 20 BCM. I think this is absolutely realistic,” the head of state noted.