It was obvious that there is a big injustice to Azerbaijan in issues related to territorial integrity - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 4. It was obvious that there is a big injustice to Azerbaijan and a kind of attempt to, again put a dividing line in the methodological approach to the issues related to territorial integrity of countries of former Soviet Union, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“Always we've heard in official statements, in letters by US presidents to the leaders of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine, very straightforward wording about support of territorial integrity. And when it comes to Azerbaijan, it is as if it is there, but at the same time, peaceful settlement. So, during the times of occupation, it was even more unfair and unjust. And of course, we were much more sensitive to that. Now, we are less sensitive because we've done what international community was supposed to do, the UN Security Council, permanent members were supposed to do - implement resolutions of the Security Council. So, we've done it ourselves. Therefore, as I said, we don't pay too much attention to that,” the head of state mentioned.