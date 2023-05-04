We always did and measured our plans with respect to future - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 4. “We always did and measured our plans with respect to the future, because that was a vision of my father,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline has a capacity of 50 million tonnes. And it, by the way, never, maybe one year it was close to that. But, now we have as I said, oil from Central Asia, oil from Russia, more oil will come from these sources. We have condensate from Shah Deniz. We will have condensate from Absheron, hopefully, this year, and from many other fields. By the way, with respect to our future gas production and transportation, several new fields will be activated soon. So, there'll be more condensate in the pipeline than we even anticipated. And one day, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, I think, can be working full capacity with oil from Azerbaijan condensate from Azerbaijan and also oil from Central Asia,” the head of state mentioned.