Azerbaijan will become much stronger as a result of geopolitical change - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 4. Whether it’s our policy on regional development or policy on international affairs, on issues related to territorial integrity of countries is absolutely clear, absolutely free from any kind of current situation interests. And I think that Azerbaijan will become much stronger as a result of geopolitical change. We already see it, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“Armenia is coming closer to not only understanding but to publicly admitting Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, and also partly because of geopolitical change, partly because of collapse of the illusions that someone will come and fight for them. So, and of course, Azerbaijan's energy resources now much more needed to strengthen European energy security than ever before,” the head of state emphasized.