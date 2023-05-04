I think that the best way how to come to an agreement is direct negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 4. “I think that the best way how to come to an agreement is direct negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia without any mediator and without any facilitator or spoiler,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“Before Russian-Ukrainian war, we have seen the attempts of former Minsk Group co-chairs to reengage again. What countries of the former Minsk Group co-chairs can do if they want to help just to facilitate normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. So, I said the Karabakh conflict has been resolved and absolute majority of the principles, which were called Madrid principles have been implemented by Azerbaijan. Therefore, if you want to help, please concentrate on a peace agreement and persuade Armenia to be constructive,” the head of state noted.

“You probably know that next round of negotiations is supposed to take place between the ministers of the two countries - Armenia, Azerbaijan - in Russia this month,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.