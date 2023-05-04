Azerbaijan is investing additional funds into expansion of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 4. “Azerbaijan is now investing additional funds into expansion of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” in Shusha.

“We've allocated about 140 million US dollars to expand the capacity from existing 1 to 5 million tonnes by railroad, and hopefully within the maximum one year from now, we will achieve that. At the same time, we are actively evaluating future cooperation with respect to the potential of Georgian sea ports – existing and planned,” the head of state noted.