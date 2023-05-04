We have a very broad and very important bilateral agenda with the United States - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 4. “We have a very broad and very important bilateral agenda with the United States,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” in Shusha.

“On the issues related to energy security, the United States always supported Azerbaijan in its endeavors to diversify the energy supply routes and helped us in order to transform into a country, which today's considered, as I already said, by European Commission as a Pan-European gas supplier. I remember those years very well, because when I worked in SOCAR in 1990s, I know very well how important US support was in implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. There was a lot of opposition to that pipeline around,” the head of state emphasized.