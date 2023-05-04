Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

US encourages continued dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia - US National Security Adviser

Politics Materials 4 May 2023 04:38 (UTC +04:00)
US encourages continued dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia - US National Security Adviser

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The United States welcomes the progress Azerbaijan and Armenia have made in talks and encourage continued dialogue, Trend reports, citing US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s publication in Twitter.

"Good to host Ararat Mirzoyan and Bayramov Jeyhun together at the White House today. We welcome the progress Armenia and Azerbaijan have made in talks and encourage continued dialogue. A sustainable and just agreement will be key to unlocking opportunities for both countries and the region," Jake Sullivan wrote.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more