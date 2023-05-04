US encourages continued dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia - US National Security Adviser

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The United States welcomes the progress Azerbaijan and Armenia have made in talks and encourage continued dialogue, Trend reports, citing US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s publication in Twitter.

"Good to host Ararat Mirzoyan and Bayramov Jeyhun together at the White House today. We welcome the progress Armenia and Azerbaijan have made in talks and encourage continued dialogue. A sustainable and just agreement will be key to unlocking opportunities for both countries and the region," Jake Sullivan wrote.