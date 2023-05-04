Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs on working visit to Slovenia (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

First version published at 16:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov began a working visit to Slovenia, the ministry told Trend.

The next stage of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Slovenia took place during the visit.

During the consultations, the Slovenian side was represented by a delegation headed by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, former Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia, Samuel Žbogar.

Noting that the current political consultations are of exceptional importance in terms of intensifying contacts between the countries, the two sides discussed steps that can be taken toward the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields and the diversification of these ties.

The importance of mobilizing joint efforts to further expand the existing ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries was also highlighted at the meeting.

During the consultations, the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for further cooperation, issues of developing cooperation in trade, economic, humanitarian, energy, and investment spheres, as well as the organization of mutual visits were discussed.

Underlying the significance of a permanent political dialogue, the sides touched upon the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international and regional organizations. The issue of expanding the legal framework was also considered.

Khalafov spoke about the post-conflict stage (the Second Karabakh War), the current situation in the region, and the mine danger in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, as well as the ongoing renovation and construction work, and plans for further development of the liberated territories.

Moreover, the successful ties of cooperation between the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the ITF Enhancing Human Security, a humanitarian and non-profit organization, were noted, as well as prospects for further expansion of these ties.

During the meeting, there was also a broad exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.