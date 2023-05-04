Azerbaijani MFA responds to Armenian PM's accusations (UPDATE)

First version posted 17;50

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Senseless accusations towards Azerbaijan, following the creation of a checkpoint on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, repeatedly made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the speech he made on May 4 at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, as well as his claims about the alleged "aggravation of the situation by Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia" and "the creation of a humanitarian crisis" in the Karabakh region, are categorically unacceptable, Trend reports via the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated