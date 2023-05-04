Meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs kicks off in US (UPDATED)

First version published at 20:36

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in a bilateral format has kicked off in Washington, Ministry, Spokesperson for the MFA Aykhan Hajizada told Trend.

The meeting is being held at the George Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center (NFATC).

The main topic of negotiations is a peace agreement.

A trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken took place in the US. After that, a bilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries was held at the NFATC.

The talks continued on May 2 and May 3 in a bilateral format.