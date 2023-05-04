Only way to sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is dialogue - Blinken

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The only way to sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is dialogue, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, following the meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, Trend reports.

"I think the pace of negotiations and the foundation that our colleagues have laid show that we are indeed within reach of an agreement. The last mile of any marathon is always the hardest. But the US is here to keep helping both of our friends reach the finish line," he said.

On May 1, the US hosted a trilateral meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. After that, a bilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries was held at the George Shultz National Training Center for Foreign Affairs. Negotiations continued on May 2 and 3 in a bilateral format. The final round of negotiations took place on 4 May.