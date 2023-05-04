Tangible progress achieved in negotiations between FMs of Azerbaijan, Armenia - Blinken

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Tangible progress has been achieved in the negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, following the meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, Trend reports.

"The US stands ready to continue supporting this process. Both sides have discussed very difficult issues over the past few days and have made tangible progress in negotiations for a lasting peace deal. An agreement is within reach and the achievement of this agreement will be in the interests of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia and will have a positive impact beyond them," he said.

On May 1, the US hosted a trilateral meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. After that, a bilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries was held at the George Shultz National Training Center for Foreign Affairs. Negotiations continued on May 2 and 3 in a bilateral format. The final round of negotiations took place on 4 May.