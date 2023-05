BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Next round of bilateral negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia has ended, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Next round of bilateral negotiations between the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan has ended in Arlington. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the parties and hosted a closing session," the ministry said.