Heydar Aliyev has exceptional merits in building strong Azerbaijani state - Hasan Ulusoy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Heydar Aliyev is a person who has exceptional merits in building a strong Azerbaijani state, Chairman of the Center for Strategic Research of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hasan Ulusoy said at the international conference on "Priorities of the Foreign Policy of National leader Heydar Aliyev", organized jointly by the Center for Analysis of International Relations and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Ulusoy, Heydar Aliyev implemented these processes when Azerbaijan was in a very difficult situation.

"We can say with confidence that the unique approach of Heydar Aliyev has also been reflected in foreign policy,” he said.

“The priorities of the great leader Heydar Aliyev included the protection of the national interests of his country on the international arena. It was very important for him that Azerbaijan established good relations with other countries. Azerbaijan has also become a reliable partner in the world in matters of energy security. This activity is successfully continued by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev," Ulusoy said.