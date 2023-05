BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are on visit to Khojavend and Fuzuli districts, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of AzerbaijanIlham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the internal road and street network of the city of Fuzuli.

