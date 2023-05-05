Azerbaijani MFA confirms Iran declaring several diplomats "persona non grata" (UPDATE)

First version published at 14:12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Iran declared four Azerbaijan diplomats as "persona non grata" (unwelcome person), Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada told reporters, Trend reports.

They received this status for activities that do not correspond to the diplomatic status and contradicted the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

"The Iranian side, in turn, a few days after this step taken by Azerbaijan, without any grounds and under the pretext of only the principle of reciprocity, declared two employees of the Embassy of our country in Iran and two employees of the Consulate General, evacuated back in January, undesirable persons," Hajizada said.

He also added that this step taken against Azerbaijan damages bilateral relations, which include a number of other problems.