Azerbaijani MFA responds to French FM's statements against Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna incorrectly called the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan an "enclave" inside Azerbaijan - "Nagorno-Karabakh", which is disrespectful to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as to the rights of Azerbaijanis subjected to mass ethnic cleansing in this region, Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark, commenting upon the statements of Colonna in a recent interview.

"We would like to remind the French Minister once again that the Karabakh region is an internationally recognized sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, and an integral part of it. At the same time, the French side's claim that the border checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road, created by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territory and which the Armenian residents are already using in terms of transparency in both directions, allegedly "blocks the road", has no basis," Hajizada said.

The spokesperson also added that Azerbaijan protects its borders and their crossing takes place in accordance with the country's legislation and rules adopted at the international level.

Hajizada said the French side must put an end to such provocative and inflammatory statements that do not serve peace and stability.