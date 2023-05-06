Foundations of today's strong Azerbaijan laid by great leader Heydar Aliyev - PM (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The foundations of today's strong Azerbaijan were laid by great leader Heydar Aliyev, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a conference themed "Heydar Aliyev and the independent state-building of Azerbaijan: the history and present of socio-economic transition", Trend reports.

According to Asadov, the modern history of Azerbaijan is associated with the name of Heydar Aliyev, an outstanding statesman who had a special place on world political arena, an outstanding political leader, the savior of Azerbaijani people and the architect of Azerbaijani statehood.

"Heydar Aliyev was saying that the idea of ​​his whole life as an Azerbaijani, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as its leader was to serve the Azerbaijani people, to serve our statehood, economic, political, spiritual development of our country,” the prime minister said. “The great leader, having taken upon himself the mission of salvation in the most difficult and fateful moments of our history, led our people forward.”

“Heydar Aliyev led our people in periods covering two completely different socio-political formations. For the first time, as head of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev prepared the republic for independence, whilst for the second time he ensured the eternity and steadfastness of the independence of our country,” Asadov noted.

He also noted that with the election of Heydar Aliyev to the post of head of the republic in 1969, Azerbaijan entered a new era.

“The period during which the great leader led the republic entered the history of Azerbaijan as a period of large-scale construction and dynamic development. Heydar Aliyev, making the most of all the opportunities of that period, brought Azerbaijan into the ranks of the leading republics of the former USSR, turning it into one of republics which got along without subsidies from the center,” the prime minister said.

Besides, according to him, the growth rates of the national economy in Azerbaijan [in Soviet times] were significantly ahead of the average USSR level, the national income increased by 2.6 times, the volume of industrial production - by 2.7 times, and agricultural production - by 2.3 times.

Asadov further noted that one of the strategic goals set by the great leader was the creation of a strong human resources potential, and the training of highly qualified specialists in Azerbaijan.

"For this purpose, new universities and secondary schools were created. On the initiative of Heydar Aliyev, in the 1970-1980s, more than 15,000 young Azerbaijanis were sent to more than 170 prestigious higher educational institutions of the former USSR to receive higher education in various specialties,” the prime minister said.

The establishment of a specialized Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski as part of the strategy for developing human resources, becoming the first school for future officers of Azerbaijan, was a clear reflection of the wise policy of Heydar Aliyev, Asadov said.

The conference being held in Baku is dedicated to the great leader Heydar Aliyev's 100th anniversary.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani state and government, MPs and other officials are taking part in the event.