Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation reviving – FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation are being revived, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at a conference themed "Heydar Aliyev and the independent state-building of Azerbaijan: the history and present of socio-economic transition," Trend reports.

The minister noted that national leader Heydar Aliyev defined the tasks of foreign policy, the main directions of relations with the states of the region and the world.

"Azerbaijan established and developed cooperation ties both at the bilateral and multilateral levels. The biggest threat facing our country at that time was Armenia's aggressive policy and its grave consequences. Heydar Aliyev has identified the resolution of the former Karabakh conflict as the most important issue on the foreign policy agenda. One of the important steps taken in this direction was the achievement of ceasefire," Bayramov said.

The minister underlined that a big dream of the great leader was the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation and ensuring the territorial integrity of the country.

"The national leader declared that our lands would be liberated and our people would return to their native lands. This mission was fulfilled by the worthy successor of the great leader - President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," he said.

He also added that under the leadership of President, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani army won the 44-day war (the Second Karabakh War) and liberated the country's occupied lands.