Baku holds "Heydar Aliyev and independent state building of Azerbaijan: history and present of socio-economic transition" conference (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. A conference themed "Heydar Aliyev and the independent state building of Azerbaijan: the history of socio-economic transition" has been held in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event,Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov said that the foundations of today's strong Azerbaijan were laid by great leader Heydar Aliyev.

"Heydar Aliyev was saying that the idea of ​​his whole life as an Azerbaijani, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as its leader was to serve the Azerbaijani people, to serve our statehood, economic, political, spiritual development of our country,” the prime minister said. “The great leader, having taken upon himself the mission of salvation in the most difficult and fateful moments of our history, led our people forward.”

“Heydar Aliyev led our people in periods covering two completely different socio-political formations. For the first time, as head of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev prepared the republic for independence, whilst for the second time he ensured the eternity and steadfastness of the independence of our country,” Asadov noted.

He also noted that with the election of Heydar Aliyev to the post of head of the republic in 1969, Azerbaijan entered a new era.

“The period during which the great leader led the republic entered the history of Azerbaijan as a period of large-scale construction and dynamic development. Heydar Aliyev, making the most of all the opportunities of that period, brought Azerbaijan into the ranks of the leading republics of the former USSR, turning it into one of republics which got along without subsidies from the center,” the prime minister said.

Besides, according to him, the growth rates of the national economy in Azerbaijan [in Soviet times] were significantly ahead of the average USSR level, the national income increased by 2.6 times, the volume of industrial production - by 2.7 times, and agricultural production - by 2.3 times.

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov stressed that under the leadership of great leader Heydar Aliyev, hundreds of products have been manufactured in more than 250 factories in Azerbaijan and exports to 60 countries have been secured.

"Today, the economy of Azerbaijan is rapidly developing in all sectors of industry. Azerbaijani producers of goods are known in many countries of the world. It is also important to note that the country pays great attention to the privatization of state-owned enterprises and the development of public-private partnerships," the minister added.

The conference was dedicated to the great leader Heydar Aliyev's 100th anniversary.

Representatives of the state and government, MPs and other officials took part in the event.