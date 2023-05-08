Azerbaijani FM embarks on official visit to Lithuania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov to the Republic of Lithuania began on May 8, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Within the framework of the visit, the Minister is scheduled to meet with government officials of the Republic of Lithuania, as well as to speak as a co-chair at the seventh meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania.