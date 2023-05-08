Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Development of professional media in Azerbaijan linked with name of Heydar Aliyev - official

Politics Materials 8 May 2023 10:56 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The rapid development of professional Azerbaijani media is linked with the name of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan Ismat Sattarov said, Trend reports.

Ismayilov made the remark at a conference themed "Policy of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in the field of media and modern Azerbaijani media", dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and organized by the Media Development Agency and Azerbaijani Audiovisual Council.

