801 convicts pardoned, 463 released in Azerbaijan following presidential order (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. A total of 801 convicts have been pardoned in Azerbaijan, 463 people have been released from imprisonment following the order signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to pardon a number of convicted on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

Besides, in accordance with the order, 220 persons were released from half of the unserved part of the imprisonment, and 118 - from other punishments not related to imprisonment (restriction of liberty, corrective labor, fines and suspended sentences).

This order is the largest act of pardon adopted in the history of independent Azerbaijan, in terms of the number of persons to whom it applies.

The details of the order will be released to the media outlets.