BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet in Brussels on May 14, Trend reports.

The talks will be held with mediation of President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The last meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in Prague in October 2022 with the participation of President Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron.