Azerbaijan and Lithuania enjoy political relations based in solid foundations – Jeyhun Bayramov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijan and Lithuania enjoy political relations based in solid foundations and high-level political dialogue, said Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a briefing with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis, Trend reports.

"The Joint Declaration on the Development of Partnership signed between the presidents of the two countries in 2007 reflect the strategic nature of our cooperation.

Exchanges of visits in recent years and continuing political dialogue is important in terms of comprehensive development of friendly relations between the two countries. High-level context, especially, the official visit of President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda to Azerbaijan in May 2022 and the meeting of our leaders in the framework of the World Economic Forum earlier this year are important milestones in our relations," he said,

