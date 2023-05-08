EU appreciates Azerbaijan’s role in diversifying energy supplies to Europe - Lithuanian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. EU appreciates Azerbaijan’s role in diversifying energy supplies to Europe, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis said during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Vilnius, Trend reports.

"With regard to Azerbaijan’s relations with the EU, I express hope that negotiations on a new EU-Azerbaijan agreement will be concluded soon. I reassured that the EU appreciates Azerbaijan's role in diversifying energy supplies to Europe," he said.

Minister Bayramov, in this regard, added that Azerbaijan is the largest trade, investment and strategic energy partner for the EU in the South Caucasus.

According to the latest data, Azerbaijan's gas exports to Europe in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to 2.9 bcm. In total, Azerbaijani gas supplies to Europe are expected to reach about 12 bcm in the current year.