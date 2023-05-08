Political dialogue between Azerbaijan, Lithuania intensified significantly - Gabrielius Landsbergis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Lithuania has intensified significantly over the last couple of years, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis said during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Vilnius, Trend reports.

"Today our discussion was mostly focused on bilateral cooperation, but also on the issues of regional security. We have positively assessed the current level of our cooperation. The 7th Meeting of the Azerbaijan-Lithuania Intergovernmental Commission today has reconfirmed a clear interest on both sides to continue to expand our cooperation in practical realm as well," he said.

Earlier, the Lithuanian MFA told Trend that the main objectives of the 7th Meeting of the Azerbaijan-Lithuania Intergovernmental Commission is to give new impetus to bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania in such areas as trade, energy security and transit, environmental protection and fight with the climate change, tourism, transport, agriculture and food safety, science, education and culture.