Lithuanian FM hopes for early conclusion of negotiations on new Azerbaijan-EU agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. I express hope that negotiations on a new EU-Azerbaijan agreement will be concluded soon, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis said during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Vilnius, Trend reports.

"With regard to Azerbaijan’s relations with the EU, I express hope that negotiations on a new EU-Azerbaijan agreement will be concluded soon. I reassured that the EU appreciates Azerbaijan's role in diversifying energy supplies to Europe," he said.

The EU and Azerbaijan are currently negotiating a new comprehensive agreement that will expand cooperation in a wide range of areas, including economic diversification, investment, trade and the full utilization of the potential of civil society, at the same time, emphasizing the importance of human rights and the rule of law.