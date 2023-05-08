Heydar Aliyev always highly appreciated work of media, journalists - Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:38

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijan's great leader Heydar Aliyev always highly appreciated the work of the media and journalists, Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said, Trend reports.

Ismayilov made the remark at a conference themed "Policy of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in the field of media and modern Azerbaijani media", dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and organized by the Media Development Agency and Azerbaijani Audiovisual Council.

“The great leader attached great importance to the preservation and further strengthening of the national and spiritual values ​​of our people, both in Soviet times and in the years of the country’s independence. The press of Azerbaijan responsibly performs an important function of protecting our state interests and conveying the fair voice of our people to the world," he noted.

The official also noted that the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation thanks to the determination and political will of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the transformation of the country into the leading state of the region, further development and promotion of the ideology of Azerbaijanism personify the triumph of the great leader Heydar Aliyev’s ideas.

"The great leader always deeply respected the profession of a journalist, was interested in the problems of journalists, and always helped them. He consistently made decisions to strengthen the material and technical base of media subjects, strengthen the social protection of journalists, assign them appropriate benefits, sign decrees and orders in this area," Ismayilov said.

He pointed out that President Ilham Aliyev's high appreciation of the work of journalists testifies to the great trust placed in them.

The agency’s executive director also stressed that the law "On media" signed by the head of state is a great contribution to increasing the competitiveness of national media, and strengthening the economic independence of media entities.