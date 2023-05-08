Azerbaijan calls upon Armenia to invest more efforts in normalization talks in all dimensions - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijan calls upon the Armenian side to demonstrate good will and invest more efforts in the normalization talks in all dimensions, said Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a briefing with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis in Vilnius, Trend reports.

“I presented to my colleague a detailed information on the post-conflict situation in our region, Azerbaijan’s efforts to advance the regional peace agenda, including the latest round of negotiations in the US on draft peace agreement with Armenia. The restoration and construction work carried out in the liberated territories and opening of transportation lines and communications were in the agenda of our discussions. In general, despite the partial dynamics of bilateral context towards the normalization efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period, the progress achieved in all three dimensions of the normalization, namely rafting the peace treaty that will determine the basis of bilateral relations, the delimitation of the state border and the restoration of transport and communication links fell short of expectations so far,” said the minister.

Bayramov said he raised the issue of landmine threat by Armenia against our country that is a clear violation of human rights and abstraction to the socio-economic development and return of forcedly expelled Azerbaijanis to their homes.

“After the war, the number of landmine victims in Azerbaijan reached 299, of which 54 died. We believe that the best way forward goes through normalization of relations between the two countries based on mutual recognition and respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Azerbaijan’s position in this regard is clear, principled and consistent,” the foreign minister concluded.