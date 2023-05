BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Shusha, Trend reports.

The head of state and the First Lady examined the work done on the 66th-81st kilometer section of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the Zarislichay pumping station in the village of Dashalti.