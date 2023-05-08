Baku holding "Policy of national leader Heydar Aliyev in field of media and modern Azerbaijani media" conference (PHOTO)(UPDATE)

Added details (first version published at 10:32)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency and the Audiovisual Council are holding a conference on "The policy of National leader Heydar Aliyev in the field of media and modern Azerbaijani media" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The conference is attended by the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmed Ismayilov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council Ismet Sattarov and others.

Opening the conference with an introductory speech, the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmed Ismayilov noted that the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev always highly appreciated the work of the media and the work of journalists, treated the profession of a journalist with great respect, was always interested in the problems of media workers and helped them.

Ismayilov pointed out that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the policy and traditions of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in accordance with the requirements of modernity, has identified the creation of favorable conditions for the development of media as one of the priorities of state policy. This great trust has further increased the responsibility of media representatives in the implementation of their professional duties.

The attention and care of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in connection with the issues of freedom of speech and information, which are important principles of democracy, as well as the development of the media, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council Ismet Sattarov noted that it was after the famous decree of the great leader on the abolition of censorship in 1998 that a number of legislative acts were adopted in accordance with European standards. The independent regulatory body, the Council, and the sphere of regulation of television and radio broadcasting have entered a completely new stage of development. The development of information and communication technologies and the creation of favorable conditions in the audiovisual media market have contributed to the emergence of new TV and radio broadcasters.

Speaking at the conference, the Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party, Head of the Central Office Tahir Budagov noted that after the great leader Heydar Aliyev came to power in 1993, on the basis of national trust and at the insistence of the people, targeted measures were implemented in the media sphere, as in all spheres of the country, and positive changes took place. It was emphasized that along with the unforgettable heroism of Azerbaijani brave soldiers and officers who won a glorious Victory under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani professional patriot journalists who fought in the rear - in the ideological plane, bringing the realities of Azerbaijan to the international community, exposing the Armenian lies, also resolutely defended the interests of Azerbaijan.

Then the "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani media" video was shown.

Moderator of the panel session on the "The policy of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the field of media and modern Azerbaijani media" topic, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Television and Radio CJSC Rafig Hashimov noted that thanks to the political will and great efforts of the great leader, artificial barriers restricting pluralism, freedom of speech and information were eliminated in the country.

Azerbaijani MP Hikmet Babaoglu touched upon the issue of media freedom and mass political consciousness in the policy of great leader Heydar Aliyev and spoke about the constitutional foundations of media freedom in Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council Rashad Mejid noted that one of the great achievements of the great leader Heydar Aliyev in the development of national journalism was the complete removal of censorship in the media in 1998.

Telli Panahgizi, a member of the Audiovisual Council, pointed out that the steps taken by Heydar Aliyev as an outstanding leader and citizen played an important role in strengthening independent Azerbaijan, as well as in educating literate, professional and patriotic youth, including professional journalists.

Aflatun Amashov, editor-in-chief of "Xalq qəzeti" [People’s Daily], noted that the conditions created by the national leader for the free activity of the press, the measures taken to improve the legislative framework, contributed to the expansion of pluralism of opinions in the country.