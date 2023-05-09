"Kharibulbul" International Music Festival begins in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

First version published at 15:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, has started today in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan - the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

According to the festival program, presentations of samples of crafts and national cuisine of the participating countries were held.

Within the framework of the festival, thematic corners called "Flag", "Heroism", "Karabakh Majlis", "Poetry", "Dede Gorgud", "Dervishes", "Molla Nasraddin" have been created in various places of the city, where various artistic presentations and performances take place.

Also, various concert programs, exhibitions and film screenings will be held in the framework of the events that will take place on Jidir Duzu, in front of the monument to Uzeyir Hajibeyov, in House-Museum of Bulbul and other places in Shusha.

The city of Shusha in 2023 was also declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).

The current festival is attended by creative collectives of the member countries of TURKSOY, Turkic-speaking states and countries of the region.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, the Autonomous Territorial Entity Gagauzia of the Republic of Moldova (Gagauz Land), Uzbekistan and the Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan of Uzbekistan, the Republic of Altai, Khakassia, Sakha (Yakutia), Tatarstan and Tuva of Russia will be represented along with Azerbaijan, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Türkiye and Turkmenistan at the "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, which will be held on May 9-11 in the city of Shusha.