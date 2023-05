BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shared a publication dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"The bright memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, who devoted his life to his people, whose 100th birthday we celebrate with respect, will live forever as long as Azerbaijan exists. With deep gratitude we honor the memory of our national leader," the publication of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter says.