Tragedies of Azerbaijani people began after Heydar Aliyev left political stage - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The tragedies of the Azerbaijani people began after Heydar Aliyev had left political stage, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation from Shusha on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"As a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and First Deputy Chairman of the Soviet Government in 1982-87, Heydar Aliyev always paid great attention and care to Azerbaijan. As a result of this care and attention, Azerbaijan was successfully developing in those years.

The tragedies of the Azerbaijani people began after Heydar Aliyev had left the political stage. In 1987, less than two weeks after his resignation, Armenian nationalists and their patrons in the Soviet government raised the issue of withdrawing the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast from Azerbaijan and annexing it to Armenia. The tragedies of the Azerbaijani people began on that day. There is no doubt that if Heydar Aliyev had been in power, Armenian nationalists would never have dared to resort to such dirty deeds," President Ilham Aliyev said.