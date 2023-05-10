Nakhchivan period was of great importance for Heydar Aliyev's future activities - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The Nakhchivan period was of great importance for Heydar Aliyev's future activities. The people chose him as their leader, and this was a real celebration of democracy, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation from Shusha on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani government, both the communist and the so-called democratic authorities, tried their best to remove Heydar Aliyev from Nakhchivan. Nakhchivan could barely breathe under the blockade, but they were committing provocations, sending paratroopers to Nakhchivan and attempting a coup d'état. It was as if they wanted Nakhchivan to be occupied as well. However, the people did not allow that to happen. They closely united around their leader, and I want to say once again that it was precisely because of Heydar Aliyev's determination and activity that the lands of Nakhchivan were saved from the Armenian occupation," President Ilham Aliyev said.