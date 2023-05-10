Trust placed in Heydar Aliyev once again demonstrated wisdom of Azerbaijani people - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The trust placed in Heydar Aliyev once again demonstrated wisdom of the Azerbaijani people, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation from Shusha on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Heydar Aliyev was elected President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in October 1993 by a large majority of votes. Serious reforms were launched immediately. Reforms were carried out in the political sphere, and all freedoms were guaranteed. The anti-democratic censorship introduced by the PFPA-Musavat duo was abolished. Azerbaijan opened its doors to the world, and international isolation ended," President Ilham Aliyev said.